Pacific Premier reports Q3 EPS 37c, consensus 38c

October 24, 2024 — 06:20 am EDT

Reports Q3 revenue $149.56M, consensus $139.24M. Reports Q3 tangible book value per share $20.81. Reports Q3 CET1 capital ratio 16.83%. Steven Gardner, chairman, CEO, and president of the company, commented, “We delivered solid results in the third quarter with net income of $36.0 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.37. Our relationship managers and their branch banking colleagues’ consistent efforts to generate new business opportunities while deepening existing client relationships contributed to an increase in non-interest-bearing deposits, which comprised 32% of total deposits at quarter-end. We leveraged these positive core deposit trends to further reduce higher-cost wholesale funding sources by decreasing brokered deposits by $184 million and repaying a $200 million FHLB (‘Federal Home Loan Bank’) term advance.”

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

