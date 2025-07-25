Pacific Premier Posts Q2 Profit Drop

Key Points - Revenue (GAAP) for Q2 2025 fell short of estimates, down 7.1% year over year.

- GAAP earnings per share for Q2 2025 missed expectations and declined 23.3% year over year.

- Asset quality improved, with nonperforming assets dropping to 0.15% of total assets as of June 30, 2025.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI), a commercial bank focused on business and specialty lending across the western United States, released its Q2 2025 financial results on July 24, 2025. The company reported GAAP earnings per share of $0.33, slightly below the $0.34 GAAP analyst consensus, and revenue of $126.8 million, which also missed the $147.7 million estimate. Both metrics were lower than the prior year's results. The quarter highlighted persistent revenue and efficiency challenges, but showcased improvements in asset quality and capital strength, along with active merger preparations.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $0.33 $0.34 $0.43 (23.3 %) Revenue (GAAP) $126.76 million $147.7 million $136.39 million (7.1 %) Net Interest Margin 3.12 % 3.26 % (0.14) pp Nonperforming Assets / Total Assets 0.15 % 0.28 % (0.13) pp Tangible Book Value Per Share $21.10 $20.58 2.5 %

Business Profile and Strategic Priorities

Pacific Premier Bancorp operates as a regional bank, offering commercial banking services, loans, and deposit products. Its primary customer focus includes small and medium-sized businesses, property investors, and specialized banking areas such as franchise finance and government-backed loan programs.

The company’s recent strategy centers on expanding through both organic growth and acquisitions. It prioritizes sound risk management, capital stability, and leveraging technology to enhance client service. Key success factors include maintaining strong deposit relationships, managing credit quality, and executing successful mergers and integrations.

Quarter Highlights: Performance and Actions

The quarter saw a drop in both top-line revenue and net income (GAAP) compared to Q2 2024. These declines outpaced market expectations and stemmed mainly from reduced net interest income. It dropped 7.1% year over year on a GAAP basis, reflecting lower average interest-earning asset balances and yields.

The company’s net interest margin was 3.12%, down from the prior year period’s 3.26%. This occurred even as deposit costs improved slightly. Mainly due to $6.7 million in merger-related costs, noninterest expense rose. On an underlying basis, excluding these costs, expenses declined, showing early efforts to control operating spending.

Pacific Premier Bancorp emphasized loan growth activity, with new loan commitments rising sharply to $578.5 million, almost doubling from Q1 2025 levels. However, loan balances continued to shrink year over year, falling 4.7%. The company’s major loan segments remain multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans secured by non-owner-occupied properties. Fee income from services such as trust custodial accounts and deposit-related revenue mostly remained stable, with minor shifts among categories.

Asset quality showed notable improvement. Nonperforming assets -- loans and properties with repayment difficulties -- dropped to 0.15% of total assets from 0.28% in Q2 2024. Delinquencies remained extremely low. This strong credit profile was further supported by net recoveries, meaning loan repayments exceeded charge-offs. The allowance for credit losses, which is the amount reserved to cover potential future loan losses, decreased to 1.43% of loans held for investment, tracking with improvements in overall asset quality.

Looking Ahead: Merger and Outlook

The company’s leadership stated its commitment to prudent management ahead of its upcoming merger with Columbia Banking System, anticipated to close as soon as September 1, 2025. No specific guidance was provided on expected future earnings, revenue, or other financial performance targets, either for the combined entity or Pacific Premier Bancorp on a standalone basis.

The board of directors maintained the regular quarterly dividend at $0.33 per share, consistent with recent quarters. As the company moves toward integration, investors are likely to focus on merger-related updates, cost savings, and continued performance on credit quality and loan growth trends.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,040%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 182% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 21, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.