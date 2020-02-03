Pacific Premier Bancorp to acquire Opus Bank in $1 bln deal

Feb 3 (Reuters) - U.S. bank Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc said on Monday it would buy peer Opus Bank in an all-stock deal valued at $1 billion. Pacific Premier expects the deal to increase its earnings per share by 14% in 2021. (https://reut.rs/36OrzCJ) (Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel) ((Bharath.ManjeshR@thomsonreuters.com; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 2703;)) Keywords: OPUS BANK M&A/PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.