Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (Symbol: PPBI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $33.47, changing hands as low as $32.30 per share. Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PPBI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PPBI's low point in its 52 week range is $27.92 per share, with $44.57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.51.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.