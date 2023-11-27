Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Price Target Increased by 9.26% to 25.79

The average one-year price target for Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) has been revised to 25.79 / share. This is an increase of 9.26% from the prior estimate of 23.61 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 22.22 to a high of 32.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.17% from the latest reported closing price of 22.79 / share.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Declares $0.33 Dividend

On October 23, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share ($1.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 3, 2023 received the payment on November 13, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.33 per share.

At the current share price of $22.79 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.79%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.00%, the lowest has been 2.55%, and the highest has been 7.21%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.13 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.58 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.53. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.18%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 572 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pacific Premier Bancorp. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PPBI is 0.18%, a decrease of 0.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.08% to 106,223K shares. The put/call ratio of PPBI is 7.93, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,476K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,650K shares, representing a decrease of 2.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPBI by 6.30% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,693K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,654K shares, representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPBI by 10.11% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 4,154K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,955K shares, representing an increase of 4.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPBI by 14.59% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,939K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,925K shares, representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPBI by 20.18% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 2,605K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,533K shares, representing an increase of 2.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPBI by 12.22% over the last quarter.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Background Information

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Pacific Premier Bank, a California-based commercial bank focused on serving small, middle-market, and corporate businesses throughout the western United States in major metropolitan markets in California, Washington, Oregon, Arizona, and Nevada.

