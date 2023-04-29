Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Declares $0.33 Dividend

Pacific Premier Bancorp said on April 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share ($1.32 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.33 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 5, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 8, 2023 will receive the payment on May 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $22.24 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.94%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.71%, the lowest has been 2.55%, and the highest has been 6.70%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.82 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.70 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.45. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.32%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 572 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pacific Premier Bancorp. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PPBI is 0.28%, a decrease of 13.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.06% to 109,350K shares. The put/call ratio of PPBI is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.93% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pacific Premier Bancorp is 30.45. The forecasts range from a low of 26.26 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 36.93% from its latest reported closing price of 22.24.

The projected annual revenue for Pacific Premier Bancorp is 760MM, a decrease of 2.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.08.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,650K shares representing 6.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,646K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPBI by 7.21% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,922K shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,098K shares, representing a decrease of 3.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPBI by 5.47% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 3,329K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,113K shares, representing an increase of 6.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPBI by 1.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,911K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,799K shares, representing an increase of 3.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPBI by 2.11% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,448K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,411K shares, representing an increase of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPBI by 4.20% over the last quarter.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Pacific Premier Bank, a California-based commercial bank focused on serving small, middle-market, and corporate businesses throughout the western United States in major metropolitan markets in California, Washington, Oregon, Arizona, and Nevada.

