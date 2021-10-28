Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (PPBI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 29, 2021

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (PPBI) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.33 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PPBI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that PPBI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $42.04, the dividend yield is 3.14%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PPBI was $42.04, representing a -11.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $47.46 and a 72.44% increase over the 52 week low of $24.38.

PPBI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). PPBI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.39. Zacks Investment Research reports PPBI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 354.89%, compared to an industry average of 22.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ppbi Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to PPBI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PPBI as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (PSCF)

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (based on S&P SmallCap Value (SLYV)

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV)

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value ETF (IJS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCF with an increase of 0.65% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PPBI at 1.44%.

