Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (PPBI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2020

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (PPBI) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.28 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 13, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PPBI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 12% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $27.3, the dividend yield is 4.1%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PPBI was $27.3, representing a -21.78% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.90 and a 95.98% increase over the 52 week low of $13.93.

PPBI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). PPBI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.42. Zacks Investment Research reports PPBI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -74.36%, compared to an industry average of -17.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PPBI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PPBI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have PPBI as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (PSCF)
  • First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY)
  • SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (based on S&P SmallCap Value (SLYV)
  • iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value ETF (IJS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SLYV with an increase of 11.22% over the last 100 days. PSCF has the highest percent weighting of PPBI at 1.43%.

