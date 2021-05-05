Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (PPBI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 06, 2021

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (PPBI) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 06, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.33 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PPBI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $45.31, the dividend yield is 2.91%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PPBI was $45.31, representing a -3.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $47.15 and a 188.42% increase over the 52 week low of $15.71.

PPBI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.73. Zacks Investment Research reports PPBI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 257.33%, compared to an industry average of 19.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PPBI Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to PPBI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PPBI as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (XSHQ)

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (PSCF)

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (based on S&P SmallCap Value (SLYV)

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV)

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value ETF (IJS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IJS with an increase of 30.09% over the last 100 days. XSHQ has the highest percent weighting of PPBI at 1.8%.

