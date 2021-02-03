Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (PPBI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 04, 2021

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (PPBI) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PPBI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.14% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of PPBI was $35.22, representing a -7% decrease from the 52 week high of $37.87 and a 152.84% increase over the 52 week low of $13.93.

PPBI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). PPBI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.44. Zacks Investment Research reports PPBI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 230.67%, compared to an industry average of 10.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PPBI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PPBI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PPBI as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (PSCF)

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (based on S&P SmallCap Value (SLYV)

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IJS with an increase of 37.05% over the last 100 days. PSCF has the highest percent weighting of PPBI at 1.49%.

