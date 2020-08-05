Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (PPBI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2020

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (PPBI) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 14, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PPBI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that PPBI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $20.69, the dividend yield is 4.83%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PPBI was $20.69, representing a -40.72% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.90 and a 48.53% increase over the 52 week low of $13.93.

PPBI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). PPBI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.4. Zacks Investment Research reports PPBI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -75.19%, compared to an industry average of -17.1%.

