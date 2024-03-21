Pacific Premier Bancorp Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for PPBI

In trading on Thursday, shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (Symbol: PPBI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.52, changing hands as high as $24.00 per share. Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PPBI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PPBI's low point in its 52 week range is $17.53 per share, with $30.13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.93.

