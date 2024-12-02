Pacific Nickel Mines Appoints New Director Stewart

Pacific Nickel Mines Limited (AU:PNM) has released an update.

Pacific Nickel Mines Limited has announced the appointment of Gary Raymond Stewart as a director, effective November 29, 2024. Stewart holds 110,000 ordinary shares in the company, signaling confidence in its growth potential. This development could attract attention from investors looking for opportunities in the nickel mining sector.

