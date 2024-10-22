News & Insights

Stocks

Pacific Nickel Mines Announces Annual General Meeting

October 22, 2024 — 10:47 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Pacific Nickel Mines Limited (AU:PNM) has released an update.

Pacific Nickel Mines Limited has announced its 28th Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 29, 2024, in Sydney. Shareholders will review the financial report for the year ended June 2024 and vote on key resolutions, including the re-election of Director James Dean. Investors are encouraged to participate either in person or by proxy to voice their decisions on the company’s future direction.

For further insights into AU:PNM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.