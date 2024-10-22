Pacific Nickel Mines Announces Annual General Meeting

Pacific Nickel Mines Limited (AU:PNM) has released an update.

Pacific Nickel Mines Limited has announced its 28th Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 29, 2024, in Sydney. Shareholders will review the financial report for the year ended June 2024 and vote on key resolutions, including the re-election of Director James Dean. Investors are encouraged to participate either in person or by proxy to voice their decisions on the company’s future direction.

For further insights into AU:PNM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.