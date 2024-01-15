Pacific nations meet in China to discuss naval issues - Chinese state media

News & Insights

Pacific nations meet in China to discuss naval issues

January 15, 2024

Reuters

BEIJING, Jan 16 (Reuters) - A working group meeting of the Western Pacific Naval Symposium kicked off in the Chinese city of Nanjing on Tuesday, with the three-day event to be attended by representatives from Japan, Russia and the United States, according to Chinese state media.

At the meeting hosted by the Chinese navy, 70 representatives from 30 countries will discuss updates to documents including rules on "unexpected encounters", Chinese state media reported.

The biennial naval symposium of Pacific nations, last held in Japan in November 2022, will take place in the eastern Chinese city of Qingdao in April this year.

