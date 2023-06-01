Pacific Metals (TYO:5541) Price Target Decreased by 50.00% to 1,326.00

The average one-year price target for Pacific Metals (TYO:5541) has been revised to 1,326.00 / share. This is an decrease of 50.00% from the prior estimate of 2,652.00 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,313.00 to a high of 1,365.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.16% from the latest reported closing price of 1,527.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pacific Metals. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 5541 is 0.15%, an increase of 13.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.82% to 1,815K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 625K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 598K shares, representing an increase of 4.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5541 by 21.13% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 200K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 182K shares, representing an increase of 8.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5541 by 16.92% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 102K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 104K shares, representing a decrease of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5541 by 7.55% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 98K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TAISX - TIAA-CREF Quant International Small-Cap Equity Fund Advisor Class holds 94K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 102K shares, representing a decrease of 8.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5541 by 12.56% over the last quarter.

