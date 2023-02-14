Pacific Investment Management Co Now Owns 5.10% of EVgo Inc. (EVGO)

Fintel reports that Pacific Investment Management Co has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.71MM shares of EVgo Inc. Class A (EVGO). This represents 5.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 6.27MM shares and 8.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 40.81% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 75.00% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for EVgo Inc. is $10.87. The forecasts range from a low of $6.26 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 75.00% from its latest reported closing price of $6.21.

The projected annual revenue for EVgo Inc. is $153MM, an increase of 346.11%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 349 funds or institutions reporting positions in EVgo Inc.. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVGO is 0.09%, an increase of 22.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.31% to 44,311K shares. The put/call ratio of EVGO is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Allianz Asset Management holds 3,358K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 3,000K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company.

Invesco holds 2,813K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,945K shares, representing an increase of 30.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVGO by 99.99% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management holds 2,530K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,000K shares, representing an increase of 20.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVGO by 99.96% over the last quarter.

Banque Pictet & Cie holds 2,373K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,829K shares, representing an increase of 22.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVGO by 29.80% over the last quarter.

EVgo Background Information

EVgo is the nation’s largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles, and the first to be powered by 100% renewable energy. With more than 800 fast charging locations, EVgo’s owned and operated charging network serves over 68 metropolitan areas across 35 states and more than 300,000 customer accounts. Founded in 2010, EVgo leads the way on transportation electrification, partnering with automakers; fleet and rideshare operators; retail hosts such as hotels, shopping centers, gas stations and parking lot operators; and other stakeholders to deploy advanced charging technology to expand network availability and make it easier for drivers across the U.S. to enjoy the benefits of driving an EV. As a charging technology first mover, EVgo works closely with business and government leaders to accelerate the ubiquitous adoption of EVs by providing a reliable and convenient charging experience close to where drivers live, work and play, whether for a daily commute or a commercial fleet.

