Pacific Investment Management Co Now Owns 4.90% of Gelesis Holdings, Inc. (GLS)

Fintel reports that Pacific Investment Management Co has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.76MM shares of Gelesis Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (GLS). This represents 4.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 9.82MM shares and 12.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 61.73% and a decrease in total ownership of 8.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 64.52% Upside

As of February 14, 2023, the average one-year price target for Gelesis Holdings, Inc. is $0.46. The forecasts range from a low of $0.45 to a high of $0.47. The average price target represents an increase of 64.52% from its latest reported closing price of $0.28.

The projected annual revenue for Gelesis Holdings, Inc. is $52MM, an increase of 99.35%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 96 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gelesis Holdings, Inc.. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 3.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLS is 0.00%, a decrease of 52.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 28.72% to 11,861K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Allianz Asset Management holds 2,564K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,165K shares, representing a decrease of 23.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLS by 99.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,478K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company.

Vitruvian Partners LLP holds 1,876K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,108K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cormorant Asset Management holds 626K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 626K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLS by 35.58% over the last quarter.

Gelesis Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Gelesis is a consumer-centered biotherapeutics company advancing a novel category of treatments for weight management and gut related chronic diseases. Its non-systemic superabsorbent hydrogels are the first and only made entirely from naturally derived building blocks, and they are inspired by the composition (i.e., water & cellulose) and mechanical properties (e.g., elasticity or firmness) of raw vegetables. They are conveniently administered in capsules to create a much larger volume of small, non-aggregating hydrogel pieces that become an integrated part of the meals, and act locally in the digestive system. Its portfolio includes Plenity®, an FDA-cleared product to aid in weight management, as well as potential therapies in development for patients with Type 2 Diabetes, Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD)/Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Functional Constipation.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.