Pacific Industrial (TYO:7250) Price Target Increased by 7.27% to 1,542.75

The average one-year price target for Pacific Industrial (TYO:7250) has been revised to 1,542.75 / share. This is an increase of 7.27% from the prior estimate of 1,438.20 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,393.80 to a high of 1,911.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.56% from the latest reported closing price of 1,335.00 / share.

Pacific Industrial Maintains 3.15% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.15%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.24. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.10%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pacific Industrial. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 7250 is 0.03%, an increase of 16.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.10% to 4,604K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 904K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 917K shares, representing a decrease of 1.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7250 by 9.72% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 540K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GIMFX - GMO Implementation Fund holds 417K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 274K shares, representing an increase of 34.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7250 by 54.33% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 402K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 318K shares, representing an increase of 20.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7250 by 8.84% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 357K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 335K shares, representing an increase of 6.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7250 by 14.25% over the last quarter.

