Pacific Horizon’s Strategic Share Buyback Update

November 11, 2024 — 11:52 am EST

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (GB:PHI) has released an update.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC has bought back 8,500 of its own ordinary shares at a price of 574.72p each, which will be held in Treasury. This move leaves the company with a total of 1,655,861 shares in Treasury, while 90,419,100 shares remain in circulation. Such transactions can influence shareholder calculations and overall market perception of the company’s stock value.

