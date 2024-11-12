Pacific Horizon Trust Sees Increase in Voting Stake

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (GB:PHI) has released an update.
City of London Investment Management Company Limited has significantly increased its voting rights in Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC, crossing the 10% threshold. This acquisition marks a substantial rise from its previous holding of 5.33%, indicating a growing interest in the trust’s potential.
