Pacific Horizon Trust Gains Shareholder Approval for Strategic Moves

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (GB:PHI) has released an update.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC announced that all resolutions were successfully passed at their Annual General Meeting, including the renewal of the directors’ authority to issue and repurchase shares. Shareholders approved the issuance of shares up to 10% of the company’s capital and allowed market purchases of up to 14.99% of issued share capital, which can be held in treasury for future sale or cancellation. This demonstrates the company’s strategic flexibility and commitment to shareholder value.

