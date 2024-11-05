News & Insights

Pacific Horizon Trust Buys Back Shares for Treasury

November 05, 2024 — 11:52 am EST

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (GB:PHI) has released an update.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC has repurchased 4,370 Ordinary Shares at 570.68p, which will be held in Treasury. This move brings the total number of shares in Treasury to 1,613,361, affecting the total shares available for calculations under transparency rules. Shareholders can use the new figure of 90,461,600 shares to assess their investment positions.

