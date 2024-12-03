Pacific Horizon Trust Buys Back Shares, Boosts Treasury

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (GB:PHI) has released an update.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC has repurchased 13,250 of its own ordinary shares at a price of 567.70p, which will be held in treasury. This move adjusts the total shares in issue to 90,326,750, a crucial figure for shareholders to determine any changes in their interests under FCA rules. Such strategic buybacks are often seen as a sign of confidence in the company’s financial health.

