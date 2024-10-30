Pacific Horizon Invests in Own Shares, Boosts Treasury

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (GB:PHI) has released an update.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC has repurchased 1,735 of its own ordinary shares at a price of 571.05p, which will be held in Treasury. This transaction brings the total number of shares held in Treasury to 1,601,145, leaving 90,473,816 shares available for trading. Shareholders can use this latter figure to assess their holdings under the FCA’s guidelines.

