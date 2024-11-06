News & Insights

Stocks

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Repurchases Shares, Updates Holdings

November 06, 2024 — 11:52 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (GB:PHI) has released an update.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC has repurchased 17,000 of its ordinary shares at 570.18p each, adding them to its Treasury holdings. This strategic move leaves the company with 90,444,600 shares in circulation, a number crucial for shareholders monitoring their investment stakes. Baillie Gifford & Co Limited, the company secretaries, confirmed this transaction as part of regulated information.

For further insights into GB:PHI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.