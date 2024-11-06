Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Repurchases Shares, Updates Holdings

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (GB:PHI) has released an update.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC has repurchased 17,000 of its ordinary shares at 570.18p each, adding them to its Treasury holdings. This strategic move leaves the company with 90,444,600 shares in circulation, a number crucial for shareholders monitoring their investment stakes. Baillie Gifford & Co Limited, the company secretaries, confirmed this transaction as part of regulated information.

