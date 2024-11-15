Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Repurchases 8,500 Shares

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (GB:PHI) has released an update.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC has announced the repurchase of 8,500 of its own ordinary shares at a price of 563.84p each, which will be held in treasury. This move brings the total number of treasury shares to 1,681,361, while the shares in issue stand at 90,393,600. Shareholders may use this information to assess their holdings under FCA regulations.

