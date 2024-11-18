Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Enhances Treasury Holdings

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (GB:PHI) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC has repurchased 17,000 of its own shares to be held in Treasury, bringing the total number of Treasury shares to 1,698,361. This move impacts the available shares in circulation, which now stand at 90,376,600, a critical figure for shareholders tracking their investment interests. This strategic share buyback is part of the company’s ongoing financial management efforts.

For further insights into GB:PHI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.