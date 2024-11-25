Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Acquires Own Shares

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (GB:PHI) has released an update.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC has successfully acquired 8,750 of its own ordinary shares at 569.99p each, which will now be held in treasury. This transaction leaves the company with 1,724,361 shares in treasury and a total of 90,350,600 shares in issue. Shareholders can use this figure to assess any necessary notifications about their interests under FCA rules.

