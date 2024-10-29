Pacific Horizon Expands Treasury with Share Buyback

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (GB:PHI) has released an update.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC has repurchased 1,735 of its own Ordinary Shares at 573.26p each, which will be added to its Treasury holdings, now totaling 1,599,410 shares. This move reduces the number of shares available in the market to 90,475,551, impacting shareholder calculations under FCA rules.

