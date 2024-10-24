Pacific Horizon Expands Treasury with Share Buyback

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (GB:PHI) has released an update.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC has repurchased 1,724 of its own shares at a price of 574.24p, adding them to its treasury holdings, which now total 1,594,205 shares. This move adjusts the number of shares available on the market to 90,480,756, a figure that shareholders can use to assess their investment positions.

For further insights into GB:PHI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.