Pacific Horizon Buys Back Shares, Adjusts Treasury Holdings

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (GB:PHI) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC has announced the purchase of 8,500 of its own ordinary shares at 566.32p each, which will now be held in Treasury. This move adjusts the total shares in issue to 90,368,100, a critical figure for shareholders monitoring their stakes. Such transactions are pivotal for investors tracking company ownership dynamics and market strategies.

For further insights into GB:PHI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.