Pacific Horizon Boosts Treasury Stock with Share Buyback

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (GB:PHI) has released an update.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC has repurchased 17,000 of its ordinary shares at 578.66p each, adding them to its treasury stock. This move leaves the company with a total of 1,647,361 shares in treasury and 90,427,600 shares available for public trading. Shareholders can use this figure to assess their stake in line with FCA regulations.

For further insights into GB:PHI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.