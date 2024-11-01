Pacific Horizon Boosts Treasury Stock Holdings

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (GB:PHI) has released an update.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC has repurchased 6,095 of its own shares at a price of 573.49p each, which will be held in treasury. This action brings the total number of treasury shares to 1,608,991, while the outstanding shares in circulation total 90,465,970. Shareholders can use this updated figure to assess their holdings in accordance with regulatory guidelines.

For further insights into GB:PHI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.