Pacific Horizon Bolsters Treasury with Share Buyback

November 29, 2024 — 11:57 am EST

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (GB:PHI) has released an update.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC has acquired 10,600 of its own ordinary shares at 562.36p each, adding these to their treasury holdings, which now total 1,734,961 shares. This transaction adjusts the number of shares available for trading to 90,340,000, a key figure for shareholders monitoring their investment stakes. The move is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure effectively.

