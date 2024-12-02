Pacific Horizon Announces Updated Voting Rights and Capital

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (GB:PHI) has released an update.
Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC has announced that its capital consists of 92,074,961 ordinary shares, with 1,734,961 held in treasury, resulting in 90,340,000 voting rights. Shareholders can use this figure to calculate their interest changes as per the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.