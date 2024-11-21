Pacific Horizon Adjusts Treasury with Share Buyback

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (GB:PHI) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC has repurchased 8,750 of its own ordinary shares at a price of 565.03p, which will be held in Treasury. This move adjusts the total shares in issue, minus those in Treasury, to 90,359,350, a figure shareholders can use for transparency and disclosure calculations.

For further insights into GB:PHI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.