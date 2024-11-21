News & Insights

Pacific Horizon Adjusts Treasury with Share Buyback

November 21, 2024 — 11:57 am EST

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (GB:PHI) has released an update.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC has repurchased 8,750 of its own ordinary shares at a price of 565.03p, which will be held in Treasury. This move adjusts the total shares in issue, minus those in Treasury, to 90,359,350, a figure shareholders can use for transparency and disclosure calculations.

