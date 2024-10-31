Pacific Global Holdings Reshapes Leadership and Strategy

Limitless Earth (GB:PCH) has released an update.

Pacific Global Holdings has undergone significant changes with the appointment of Edgar Hernandez as the new President and CEO, aligning his interests with shareholders by increasing his stake to 22.17%. Despite reporting an operating loss for the first half of 2024, the company is focused on realizing current investments and seeking new high-growth opportunities, particularly in Latin America. These strategic moves aim to enhance shareholder value and position the company for future growth.

