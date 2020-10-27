Pacific Gas And Electric Company Issues Update On Power Restoration Process - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a unit of PG&E Corp. (PCG), said it has restored power to more than 156,000 of the approximately 345,000 customers impacted by the Public Safety Power Shutoff that started on Oct. 25. PG&E said all remaining customers are anticipated to have power back on late Tuesday evening.

The company noted that restoration may be delayed for some customers if there is significant damage to individual lines, which could be caused by wind-blown branches and other debris.

