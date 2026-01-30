Pacific Financial Corporation Reveals Rise In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Pacific Financial Corporation (PFLC) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $3.11 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $2.16 million, or $0.21 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.7% to $15.36 million from $13.87 million last year.

Pacific Financial Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.11 Mln. vs. $2.16 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.31 vs. $0.21 last year. -Revenue: $15.36 Mln vs. $13.87 Mln last year.

