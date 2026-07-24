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Pacific Financial Corporation Q2 Profit Rises

July 24, 2026 — 08:45 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Pacific Financial Corporation (PFLC) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $2.891 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $2.669 million, or $0.27 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.4% to $13.845 million from $13.015 million last year.

Pacific Financial Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.891 Mln. vs. $2.669 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.29 vs. $0.27 last year. -Revenue: $13.845 Mln vs. $13.015 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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