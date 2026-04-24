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Pacific Financial Corporation Q1 Income Climbs

April 24, 2026 — 09:09 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Pacific Financial Corporation (PFLC) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $3.050 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $2.377 million, or $0.24 per share, last year.

Pacific Financial Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.050 Mln. vs. $2.377 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.30 vs. $0.24 last year.

For the first quarter, the company reported a net interest income of $12 million, higher than $11.3 million in the same period last year.

Noninterest income was $1.3 million, compared with $1.2 million a year ago.

Total deposits increased to $1.14 billion from $1.07 billion in the previous year. Gross loan balances rose by 9% to $771.1 million.

The Board will pay a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share on May 22 to the shareholders of record as of May 8, 2026.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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