Pacific Financial Corporation Q1 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Pacific Financial Corporation (PFLC) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $3.050 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $2.377 million, or $0.24 per share, last year.

Pacific Financial Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.050 Mln. vs. $2.377 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.30 vs. $0.24 last year.

For the first quarter, the company reported a net interest income of $12 million, higher than $11.3 million in the same period last year.

Noninterest income was $1.3 million, compared with $1.2 million a year ago.

Total deposits increased to $1.14 billion from $1.07 billion in the previous year. Gross loan balances rose by 9% to $771.1 million.

The Board will pay a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share on May 22 to the shareholders of record as of May 8, 2026.

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