Pacific Edge (PFGTF) Price Target Increased by 18.74% to 0.07

The average one-year price target for Pacific Edge (OTCPK:PFGTF) has been revised to $0.07 / share. This is an increase of 18.74% from the prior estimate of $0.06 dated March 3, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.05 to a high of $0.09 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.82% from the latest reported closing price of $0.06 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pacific Edge. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PFGTF is 0.05%, an increase of 12.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 2,421K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 1,413K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CNZLX - Commonwealth Australia holds 800K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - Brighthouse holds 90K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Dimensions Group Inc - Va International Small Portfolio holds 49K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JAJDX - International Small Company Trust NAV holds 28K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.