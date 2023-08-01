Pacific Current Group (TSRUF) Price Target Increased by 12.15% to 6.78

The average one-year price target for Pacific Current Group (OTC:TSRUF) has been revised to 6.78 / share. This is an increase of 12.15% from the prior estimate of 6.04 dated October 30, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.01 to a high of 7.71 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.35% from the latest reported closing price of 6.87 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pacific Current Group. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TSRUF is 0.02%, a decrease of 9.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.38% to 888K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 334K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 237K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DLS - WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 88K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 87K shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSRUF by 14.16% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 70K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 79K shares, representing a decrease of 12.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSRUF by 14.58% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 51K shares. No change in the last quarter.

See all Pacific Current Group regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.