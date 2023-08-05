Pacific Current Group (ASX:PAC) Price Target Increased by 7.55% to 10.34

The average one-year price target for Pacific Current Group (ASX:PAC) has been revised to 10.34 / share. This is an increase of 7.55% from the prior estimate of 9.61 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.16 to a high of 11.76 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.55% from the latest reported closing price of 10.50 / share.

Pacific Current Group Maintains 3.62% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.62%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.52%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pacific Current Group. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAC is 0.02%, a decrease of 9.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.38% to 888K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 334K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 237K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DLS - WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 88K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 87K shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAC by 14.16% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 70K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 79K shares, representing a decrease of 12.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAC by 14.58% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 51K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

