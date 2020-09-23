Bridgetown Holdings, a blank check company formed by Pacific Century and Thiel Capital, filed on Wednesday with the SEC to raise up to $500 million in an initial public offering.



The Hong Kong-based company plans to raise $500 million by offering 50 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, Bridgetown would command a market value of $625 million.



The company is led by CEO, CFO, and Director Daniel Wong, who currently serves as an SVP at investment group Pacific Century, and Chairman Matt Danzeisen, who is Head of Private Investments at Thiel Capital. The SPAC plans on targeting a company in Southeast Asia with operations or prospective operations in the technology, financial services, or media sectors.



Bridgetown Holdings was founded in 2020 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol BTWNU. UBS Investment Bank and BTIG are the joint bookrunners on the deal.

The article Pacific Century and Thiel Capital's SPAC Bridgetown Holdings files for a $500 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

