Pacific Biosciences's Q4 And Full-Year Revenue Improves

February 13, 2026 — 02:29 am EST

(RTTNews) - Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.(PACB), a biotechnology-based sequencing solutions manufacturer, reported fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results with a narrowed adjusted net loss as well as revenue growth.

For the fourth quarter, adjusted net loss shrank to $37.58 million from $55.34 million in the last year.

On a per-share basis, basic adjusted net loss shrank to $0.12 from $0.20 a year ago.

The firm reported a net loss of $40.37 million, compared with a net income of $2.37 million in the prior year.

On a per share basis, the loss narrowed to $0.13 per share from $0.49 in the year ago period.

Total revenue for the fourth quarter increased to $44.65 million from $39.22 million a year ago.

"Our fourth quarter results exceeded expectations, with revenue growing 14% year-over-year and 16% sequentially," said Christian Henry, President and CEO of PacBio.

For the full year, adjusted net loss narrowed to $157.78 million from $227.98 million in the prior year.

On a per-share basis, basic adjusted net loss shrank to $0.53 from $0.83 a year ago.

Net loss widened to $546.38 million from $309.85 million last year.

On a per share basis, net loss widened to $1.82 from $1.59 in the prior year.

For the full year 2025, total revenue increased to $160.01 million from $154.01 million a year ago.

Pacific Biosciences's products and technologies, include long-read sequencing, address solutions across research applications including human germline sequencing, plant and animal sciences, infectious disease and microbiology, oncology, and other emerging applications.

PACB closed Thursday's trade at $1.84.In the overnight market, the stock is up 0.54% at $1.85.

