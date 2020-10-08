Pacific Biosciences Unveils Sequel IIe for HiFi Sequencing

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. PACB recently introduced the Sequel IIe System, the next instrument evolution powered by its Single Molecule, Real-Time (SMRT) Sequencing technology.This development is expected to boost Pacific Biosciences’ flagship platform — the Sequel system.

For investors’ note, the Sequel system is a nucleic acid sequencing platform based on SMRT technology. The Sequel System has been a significant contributor to Pacific Bioscience’s top line.

More on the Sequel IIe System

Backed by increased computational capacity and on-instrument data processing, this new system can directly generate highly accurate long reads (HiFi reads) faster and in a more cost-efficient way. It offers scientists a detailed view of genomes and transcriptomes.

The new Sequel IIe System makes HiFi sequencing accessible to any project where high accuracy, long read lengths and affordability are crucial.

The Sequel IIe System is equipped with hardware and software upgrades that enable users to work directly with the most valuable and informative sequencing data currently available — PacBio HiFi reads.

HiFi reads facilitate the precise and simultaneous detection of single nucleotide and structural variants, allowing breakthroughs in human genetics and greatly broadening the scope of SMRT Sequencing.

Market Prospect

Per a report by Allied Market Research, the global DNA sequencing market was valued at $6.24 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach $25.47 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 19.0%. Hence, this launch comes at an ideal time.

Recent Development

In August, the company and molecular diagnostics company, Asuragen, announced a clinical research partnership aimed at developing molecular assays based on PacBio’s SMRT Sequencing technology. The initial goal of the collaboration will be to conduct research in support of assay development for the carrier screening market.

