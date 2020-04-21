Pacific Biosciences' Sequel II Gets Acquired by inqaba biotec

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. PACB recently announced the addition of the PacBio Sequel II System to inqaba biotec’s portfolio of genomics services.

inqaba biotec is the leading provider of a full range of DNA sequencing and DNA synthesis services. Pacific Biosciences has partnered with inqaba biotec to establish the latter as its first Sequel II System service provider for the entire Africa.

This development is expected to boost Pacific Biosciences’ flagship platform – the Sequel system.

More on the PacBio Sequel II System

Built on the well-established Single Molecule, Real-Time (SMRT) Sequencing technology, the Sequel II System offers highly precise long reads, with 15 times more data compared with the original Sequel System.

The PacBio Sequel II System is proficient at comprehensive variant detection, from single base changes to multi-kilobase structural variants, and can be used for a wide array of applications, including whole-genome, amplicon, and full-length transcriptome sequencing, as well as epigenetic characterization. With longer HiFi reads and higher throughput, the Sequel II System will help inqaba biotec collect not only human genomes but also those of plants and animals found in the African continent.

Customers can expect significant reduction in project costs and higher output from this system. Using data from the Sequel II System, highly accurate ethnic-specific human genome datasets can be generated that should enhance understanding of population genetics and disease response.

Recent Development

In April, the company announced collaborations with commercial, academic and government research teams that are studying the SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic. The highly detailed long reads produced by the company’s SMRT Sequencing technology can be utilized in solving variants of the virus that exist within a single individual or across a population of patients.

Market Prospect

Per a report by AlliedMarketResearch, the global DNA sequencing market was valued at $6.24 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach $25.47 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 19.0%. Hence, this integration comes at an ideal time.

Price Performance

In the past three months, the stock has lost 35.8% compared with 7.9% decline of its industry.

