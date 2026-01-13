Pacific Biosciences' Preliminary Q4 Revenue Climb 14% On DNA Sequencing System Sales

(RTTNews) - Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PACB), a life science technology company, reported preliminary fourth-quarter 2025 revenue growth of 14%, while full-year 2025 revenue rose 4%. The improved results were primarily driven by increased sales of its sequencing platform, Vega.

For the fourth quarter, expected revenue climbed to approximately $44.6 million from $39.2 million in the year-ago quarter.

Preliminary, Instrument revenue rose to $17.3 million from $15.3 million in the prior year. Consumables revenue is estimated to jump to $21.6 million from $18.8 million in the last year. Service and other revenue increased to $5.7 million from $5.1 million in the prior year.

For the full year 2025, preliminary revenue jumped to $160 million from $154 million in the prior year.

Revio system and Vega system are two DNA sequencing platforms that use HiFi long-read sequencing technology for large-scale projects and everyday lab projects, respectively.

SPRQ-Nx is a sequencing chemistry designed by Biosciences to lower sequencing costs, add new multiomic capabilities, and expand support for regulated research environments.

Vega system placement count in the fourth quarter of 2025 jumped to 42 from 7, and for the full year, the count climbed to 140 from 7.

However, Revio system placement count in the fourth quarter slipped to 21 from 23, and the full-year Revio placement count declined to 61 from 97.

"Looking ahead, we believe that increased real-world evidence in the clinic, combined with the significantly lower costs enabled by SPRQ-Nx, will catalyse our next phase of growth in 2026 and beyond." said Christian Henry, President and CEO of Pacific Biosciences.

PacBio is scheduled to present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 12, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. Pacific Time.

Over the past year, PACB traded between $1.84 and $2.12.

PACB closed Monday's trade at $2.01, up 3.61%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.